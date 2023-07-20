Headlines

Viral

Viral

Netizens react as woman invites internet to pick from pool of prospective grooms from 'TCS, Byju's...'

The woman, a BCom graduate, revealed that she is currently unemployed and has been in contact with a staggering 14 men through a popular matrimonial website.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

New Delhi: In a sensational turn of events, a candid confession by a 29-year-old woman has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens buzzing with curiosity and mixed reactions. The woman, a BCom graduate, revealed that she is currently unemployed and has been in contact with a staggering 14 men through a popular matrimonial website. This confession, which has been widely shared on various Twitter handles, has quickly become a viral sensation, raising questions about modern-day matchmaking, societal expectations, and the challenges of finding a life partner.

The confession surfaced on Twitter with the woman candidly stating, "29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose." Alongside her confession, she provided details of the men's profiles, including their salaries and companies of employment, which ranged from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 45 lakh per annum. Notably, the companies mentioned included reputable names like Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte, and TCS, indicating that these men were well-established professionals.

However, as the confession spread like wildfire across social media, it garnered a diverse range of reactions from users. Some users questioned why the woman was not currently employed, considering that she had completed her BCom degree at the age of 21-22. They suggested that even a low-paying job would have been more acceptable than being unemployed, especially with seven years having passed since her graduation.

Others chimed in, offering their views on the authenticity of such online interactions. One user claimed that it's common for men on matrimonial websites to be in touch with multiple women simultaneously, which could limit the depth and sincerity of their conversations. They further mentioned that information like age, salary, and skin color often tends to be inflated or even falsified on such platforms, making it challenging to discern the truth.

While the woman's confession has sparked curiosity and a fair share of criticism, it also highlights the complexities of modern-day matchmaking. In today's digital age, matrimonial websites have become a common avenue for individuals seeking life partners. However, the sheer abundance of options can lead to indecisiveness and confusion, as exemplified by the woman's predicament.

Additionally, the viral confession has drawn attention to societal expectations and stereotypes surrounding marriage and employment. The pressure to find a suitable partner and societal norms that equate a person's worth with their career status can be overwhelming for many individuals.

