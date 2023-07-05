Search icon
Netizens left astonished by 'world's lowest car' without tyres and doors, watch

The remarkable design of this tiny vehicle has garnered praise for its creativity, especially in an industry that continually adapts to cater to diverse budgets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Netizens left astonished by 'world's lowest car' without tyres and doors, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: With the rapid advancements in technology, the world has been greatly influenced and transformed. This is particularly evident in the automotive industry, where companies are striving to make their vehicles stand out through stylish designs and innovative features. In line with this trend, a video showcasing the "world's smallest car" has gone viral on the internet, capturing the fascination of many social media users. The remarkable design of this tiny vehicle has garnered praise for its creativity, especially in an industry that continually adapts to cater to diverse budgets.

The video, initially shared by Massimo on Twitter, showcases a vibrant cyan-colored car cruising along the road. At first glance, it's difficult to believe that it is indeed a functional vehicle, as it lacks doors and traditional tires. Spectators are left amazed as the front bonnet flap glides smoothly along the road, with windows adorning all sides of the car.

The video was originally posted by the YouTube channel Caramagheddon, which documents the transformation of a broken car into what is now acclaimed as the world's lowest car. A robot is carefully installed and positioned on a sturdy wooden board, and a GoPro camera is affixed to the front of the car to ensure a clear path, free from obstructions.

"The lowest car in the world" is the caption accompanying the post. Since its dissemination on the microblogging platform, the video has garnered a staggering 38 million views and 1.14 million likes.

Social media users have expressed their thoughts on the extraordinary vehicle. One user pondered, "I wonder what will happen when it encounters a speed bump." Another likened the car to a glitch in the popular video game GTA. A third individual humorously remarked, "If this is a car, then I must be the richest man in the world."

Queries about the practicality and purpose of such a car have arisen among users, with one asking, "What is the use of such a car?" In a lighthearted reference to the beloved character Mr. Bean, another commenter quipped, "Must have been invented by Mr. Bean for Mr. Bean."

