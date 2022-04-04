Headlines

Viral

Viral

Netizens in nostalgia watching CRED’s latest Antakshri ad – WATCH viral video

One Twitter user even offered money to anyone who can get the advertisement out of his head.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Many of us have heard praises for Zomato’s creative marketing techniques. While many people laud the firm for its out-of-the-box thinking, others enjoy the advertisements by simply laughing at their convincing one-liners. Indian fintech company CRED has also stepped into the line of creative advertisements by presenting an ad that is receiving loads of appreciation from the 90s kids.

If you were a part of the 90s, you must be aware about the popular show Antakshari that was hosted by Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. This was one of the most entertaining shows of the 90s.

CRED’s latest advertisement is targeting the 90s kids who were in awe of Antakshri show. The Indian fintech has created an advertisement which has gone viral on Twitter.

Watch the viral video here: 

The video shows contests playing Antakshri while Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane host the show like in the 90s. After grabbing the attention of every 90s kid, who was familiar with the show, the advertisement progresses to an interesting twist.

The now-viral video shows contestants in Antakshri singing songs about CRED Bounty instead of popular Bollywood songs.

CRED’s Antakshri twist has received lots of appreciation on Twitter as netizens admitted to getting their dose of nostalgia. One Twitter user even offered money to anyone who can get the advertisement out of his head. He wrote, “500rs to anyone who can successfully get this ad out of my head”. Another one said, “The only way to play Antakshri”.

Also, WATCH: When your co-passenger on a flight is a dog who just wants your snack

Acknowledging the creativity behind this viral ad, another user wrote, “The spunk in their approach is inspiring”.

“Surviving purely on nostalgia”, said another Twitterati.

Do you also think that CRED’s latest ad is addictive?

 

 

