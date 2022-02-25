Netizens go crazy watching THIS hilarious video of YouTuber Lalit Shokeen – WATCH

Comedy videos have gained increasing popularity these days. This is because today’s stressful life demands us to lighten up the mood with some comic series or shows every now and then. One such comic video recently went viral as netizens laughed their hearts out after watching it.

The video, first shared by Instagram account – mekanikarana, shows YouTuber Lalit Shokeen performing a comedy act with a well-known Instagram influencer Kanika Rana. The video shows them acting out like a couple. What begins like a normal everyday conversation soon turns into a hilarious joke. If you enjoy light comedies, you would like this one too.

Watch the video here:

The video has already garnered over 4,81,000 views and 49,000 views on Instagram. The comments section is full of laughing emojis as netizens found the video’s content quite hilarious. Some even commented that it is quite relatable.

Many other comedy videos made by Instagram influencer Kanika Rana and Lalit Shokeen have received a lot of love from people. Here’s another such video that was praised for great comic timing -

Are you a fan of such comic videos?