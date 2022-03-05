Netizens disgusted at gulab jamun stuffed paranthas – WATCH viral video

Bizarre food combinations have become a quite common these days. While such dishes might look appealing, they often taste super odd. The internet is now going crazy over a new food fusion that involves a gulab jamun and a parantha.

Yes, you read that right! A video that has gone viral on the internet shows a man making gulab jamun stuffed parantha. The video shows the man stuffing two gulab jamuns inside a parantha dough. Thereafter, he fries the parantha in a good amount of ghee and serves it with lots of chashni.

Watch viral video:

The videos caption is quite a shock for anyone who doesn’t believe in bizarre food combinations. It reads, “Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good”.

This bizarre video was shared on Instagram by food blogger Sonia Negi. It has already received lot of mixed reactions from people. Many people are stunned at the odd combination. Those who have a sweet tooth are eager to try out this dish.

Would you try such a concoction ever?