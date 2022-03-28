Netizens cheer as Covid-19 caller tune likely to go soon

Amid the steady decline in Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry has decided to stop the caller tune on coronavirus awareness and precautions, according to news agency ANI.

The Covid-19 caller tune was started two years ago when the pandemic hit the country. Operators including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea replaced their caller tunes in March 2020 on the directions of the government.

Initially, the caller tune on COVID-19 used to start with the sound of people coughing, sneezing and then an advisory on the precautions to be taken to protect against coronavirus.

But in January this year, the message was changed which urged people to get vaccinated.

Netizens are delighted with the decision and showing their respite.

Utho Anarkali, covid ki caller tune bajni band ho gyi hai.

On Monday India reported 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 2020. The coronavirus cases are declining every month after a big resurgence reported in cases earlier, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.