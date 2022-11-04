'Karma': Netizens call out British Raj rules as Indian-origin Rishi Sunak moves into official residence with family, dog | Photo: Instagram/@sudhamurty

United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has been in the headlines lately. The Prime Minister of the UK was spotted in 10 Downing Street with his lovely wife Akshata Murthy and their cute dog Nova. Rishi Sunak and his family are unpacking their boxes in their new residence, Number 10, as he settles into his new position as prime minister.

At their renowned London residence, Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Anoushka and Krishna are welcomed by their gorgeous dog Nova. On social media, a picture of the family in their official home is going viral. For a very long time, the British governed India, and the Indian people were subject to various restrictions and rules.

The arrival of Rishi Sunak into 10 Downing Street has been called "cycle of karma" by online users. When the British were in charge of India, it was forbidden for Indians and dogs to enter clubs. A Twitter user, Priya Gupta, wrote, "The cycle of #Karma…During #British rule, Dogs & #Indians were not allowed entry in the clubs….@RishiSunak & his dog are both inside 10 Downing Street!!!"

One user reacted to Priya Gupta’s tweet and wrote, "This is the result of his karma -his hard-work,academic qualifications,political and leadership skill and above all acceptance of a minority individual by a educated and enlightened society believing in his ability to rescue them from this economic mess." Another wrote, "This is not Karma! This is persistent, hard work of several generations and education, which made it possible."

The photograph of Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty with their dog, Nova, was also posted by Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law.

