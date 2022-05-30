Netizens bash woman after watching viral video of ‘ridiculous, crazy rules' for employee

Instagram(@sgfollowsall)

The employer-employee relationship is often considered to be a strained one because of their respective nature of responsibilities. Social media platforms are replete with pictures and videos of employees being mistreated by their employers. The internet is once again set ablaze with another such video which shows a female employer’s bizarre list of rules for her employee.

Netizens across social media platforms are bashing the woman for having such an outrageous list of rules and regulations for her employee. The video shared by an Instagram account named - @sgfollowsall shows many harsh, rigid rules that the employer has written to keep things in place while she is gone.

The video of the list has now gone viral on many social media platforms. It was shared with the caption, “It took me 45 minutes to write all these rules and regulations and the helper to-do list, can I include doing a cold call when you are free?"

The bizarre list is spotted on several boards, while the one on a mini whiteboard is quite hard to read. Nevertheless, netizens seem to have successfully cracked ways to understand the woman’s handwriting.

The list of rules mentions that the employee isn’t allowed to leave the house without taking permission. They must adhere to the set sleep timings.

Another rule on the list says, “No using of the phone during working hours unless we call you.”

“Do not waste electricity or water. Only stay in the area with a camera when we are not home, unless bathing or doing housework”, the list reads.

Apart from these harsh 10-point rules and regulations, there is another list that mentions all the tasks that the employee needs to perform.

Watch the viral video here:

Reading some of the rules is enough to know that the list might be for some nanny.

The comment’s section of the video is full of negative and sarcastic statements by tens of thousands of viewers.

Slamming the woman’s list, an Instagram user wrote, “If between you and your helper is all about rules, regulations and money, you will never going to have a helper that help you wholeheartedly! Treat anyone with respect and the way you want to be treated, the world will be a better place. It has never been easy to leave your home and work in a foreign country, it was not a choice”.

"Looks more like law rather than rules and regulations”, said another.

A third commenter said, "If I were the helper I would just erase the board and quit.”

What is your take on this long list of rules and regulations?