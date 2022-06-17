Netizens awestruck to watch blindfolded man make Sonu Sood’s portrait in viral video

Twitter(@SonuSood)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has gained lot of popularity in recent times. He has a huge fanbase and lots of well-wishers who are in awe of his nature of helping those in need. The actor’s house remains crowded with die-hard fans waiting to get a glimpse of him. Many other people line up near his house to seek help for their medical treatment.

Recently, Sood’s fan from Bihar’s Siwan made a portrait of his favourite actor but what is more special is that the man made the portrait while being blindfolded.

A video of the portrait has now gone viral on the internet as netizens are loving the artist’s work. The video was posted by a Twitter user named Vikash Kumar Gupta. It was later tweeted by the actor himself.

The short video shows Sood’s fan Ajmer Alam put salt over his eyes and then someone blindfolds him. What happens next is pure magic. The artist makes something on the canvas and unveils Sood’s face in the end.

The Bollywood actor also loved this amazing creation and tweeted the video with the caption, “Kamal ka banda hai bhai (You are amazing, brother)”.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral on the internet as netizens are showering loads of compliments by Ajmer Ajam’s talents. As many as 1,67,000 people have viewed the video by Sood on his Twitter account.

Impressed by the man’s incredible talent, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow, superb”.

“Amazing talent”, said another.

“Sonu Sood's euphoria is rising above everyone's head, Sonu sir, it is the result of your selfless work that today not only India but people of other countries are also appreciating your work”, commented another man.

