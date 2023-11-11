Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek's desi-style welcome for mother, wife in India wins internet

In a heartwarming gesture, Dutch cricketer Logan Van Beek welcomed his mother and wife to India with a grand reception.

The Netherlands cricket team competing in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is experiencing an unforgettable time during their India tour, and one player, Logan Van Beek, stands out as a key figure for the Dutch squad. With a stellar record of snagging 12 wickets in seven appearances, Van Beek has become an instrumental force in the tournament. Before the Netherlands' crucial match against England, Van Beek's mother and wife made their way to India, prompting a heartfelt and grand welcome arranged by the cricketer at Pune's JW Marriott. The warm family reunion was beautifully captured and shared by Van Beek on his Instagram.

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Van Beek set the desi vibe in the hotel lobby, choosing the title track from the Bollywood movie 'Welcome,' starring Akshay Kumar, to accompany the special moment. Expressing his joy, he wrote on his Instagram post, "The two most important women in my life have arrived in India after a long separation. It's wonderful to reunite with my loved ones—my wife and mother. They are now additional supporters for Netherlands cricket in our last two matches. Thanks to JW Marriott Pune for assisting me in creating this welcome."

In a heartfelt video, Van Beek poured out his affection for his mother and wife, sharing that it had been almost three months since he last saw his family due to his cricket commitments. His gesture included beautiful bouquets and a portable speaker playing the 'Welcome' song to mark their arrival.

The touching scene unfolded as Van Beek's wife, Elitsa, stepped out of a cab, sharing a heartwarming embrace with her husband. The couple joyfully moved to the rhythm of the background song, capturing a beautiful reunion moment. To add to the warmth, the hotel staff joined in by presenting Van Beek's family with bouquets, making the welcome even more special.