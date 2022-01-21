Nestle introduces new KitKat packaging, netizens strongly disapprove - Here's why

Nestle India is caught in the midst of a controversy as many netizens have expressed displeasure for its product designing on Twitter. Some social media users are reportedly against Nestle’s recent wrapper design of its product KitKat.

Nestle’s recent ad campaign includes a KitKat wrapper featuring pictures of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra. This promotional tactic has raised concerns as many people are hinted at some religious connotations. Some netizens took to Twitter to comment how the wrapper hurts religious sentiments. Many people said that the wrappers will ultimately be found on roads, drains and dustbins which would imply disrespect to the Lord.

Sharing a picture of the new KitKat wrapper on Twitter a user wrote, “Please remove the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra photos in your @kitkat chocolate cover. When people are finished eating the chocolate they will throw the cover on road, drain, dustbin, etc . So, please remove the photos”.

Some users were agitated at Nestle’s decisions and one of the user tweeted, “Who gave them the right to print the picture of Lord Jagannath ji on the packet of kitkat. People will throw the packet in the dustbin after eating the chocolate. It will insult our God, and as a Hindu we cannot tolerate it, Hindus oppose it”.

Another one commented that all multi-national companies in India, who have got right to make it “Mazak” of Hindu religious sentiment must try it with some other religion to see what would happen.

There were others who expressed discomfort more calmly saying, “It is a honor to see our Odisha culture & Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra & Subhadra on #KitKat but plz think once, whn some1 will eat & will throw the wrapper into dustbins, drains, gutters & many will walk on it. Jagannath family will be happy with it”.