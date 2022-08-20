Nerve-racking video shows woman hanging from plane to workout, netizens stunned

Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

People are now more conscious about their physical fitness and health. On the internet, there are undoubtedly dozens of videos relating to fitness and health, but this one takes an adventurous approach to working out. In a widely shared video, Katie Vasenina can be seen exercising while hanging from a plane's side.

In the moments before skydiving, the adventurer can be seen in the video holding on to the plane's metal side bar and exercising her abs there. The unexpected move by the woman at such a great height has left internet users in awe of the viral video.

On August 1, Vasenina posted a video on her Instagram profile with the caption that reads, "The only way to workout abs". The popular video has received more than 4 crore views and 5 lakh likes on social media as of right now. Almost 2,000 Instagram users commented on the post after watching the video and expressing their surprise.

"So nerve wrecking...omg," one person remarked. While one user commented, "Nope. Absolutely not. I would have a heart attack. You look wonderful at it though".

