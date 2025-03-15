Who would think a Nepali schoolboy’s annual day speech would garner 465,700 views!! But this boy’s unique accent and delivery style has stunned not only his audiences but also millions who listened to him on social media. A two-minute video-clip shows the Nepali schoolboy speaking in a serious tone and accent as to rise the nation for an upcoming revolution. The boy seriously gives vibes of a revolutionary leader.

Who is the viral English speech schoolboy?

The schoolboy, Avshka Raut, is class 10 student and a head boy of Holy Bell English Higher Secondary School situated in Nepal’s Jhapaa. This student’s English speech went viral on social media. His impressive English has garnered praise from viewers, but social media users have been comparing him with Germany’s infamous dictator Adolf Hitler.

Speech by this Nepali student is killing internet today pic.twitter.com/huGGFqmjdy — Ra_Bies 3.0 (@Ra_Bies) March 14, 2025

Avshka Raut starts his viral English speech with phrases like “fire of hope and passion burning within me”, “my heart is heavy” and “rise and shine future of this upcoming imperial empire”. The student's delivery, characterized by a commanding tone and emphatic gestures, drew parallels to Adolf Hitler's oratory style. The content and delivery style of the speech is very unconventional for a student in standard 10. Also, while delivering the speech Raut speaks with a serious tone and puts very serious expressions. While he stuns everyone with his 2-minute-long speech which many social media users call “perfect” many have likened him with Adolf Hitler. The users noted similarities between the Nepali schoolboy english speech and Hitler which reminded them of “Adolf Hitler giving orders to Nazis.”

Social media users compare Nepali schoolboy giving English speech with Hitler

A user wrote on Instagram wrote, “Reincarnation of hitler”. Another user echoing the same on X wrote, “Hitler reborn.” Yet another user speaking the same wrote, “Same vibes.” “He kind of sound like Hitler.! Good speech though.!” wrote a user. A user posted a GIF of Indian movie ‘Welcome’ with a scene from the movie where Nana Patekar, who plays the role of gangster Uday Shetty, says “control Uday, control” signalling the boy to control his emotions. Another one jokingly said, “Bhai Annual day hai, annexation nahi hua hai.” One user humourously posted a GIF of an actor raising his hand like Hitler and wrote the caption as “Hitler after hearing him...”