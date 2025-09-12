Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

VIRAL

Nepal’s Bada Maharani was married to ‘living incarnation of Lord Vishnu’, was tragically killed by own son due to…, her name was…

Born on November 7, 1949, in Kathmandu at Lazimpat, she was the daughter of Kendra Shumsher Jang Bahadur Rana and Shree Rajya Lakshmi Devi Shah.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

Nepal’s Bada Maharani was married to ‘living incarnation of Lord Vishnu’, was tragically killed by own son due to…, her name was…
Throughout history, queens have been quietly shaping the empire from behind the throne, and Aishwarya Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, the Queen of Nepal, was one such example of strength and power. 

When and where was she born?

Born on November 7, 1949, in Kathmandu at Lazimpat, she was the daughter of Kendra Shumsher Jang Bahadur Rana and Shree Rajya Lakshmi Devi Shah. She came from the powerful Rana dynasty, which ruled Nepal from 1846 to 1951.

Marriage, children, coronation and more

She was married to King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev on December 29, 1945; although many believed she was the real centre of power. 

According to The Royal Watcher, “Growing up at the Lazimpat Durbar in Kathmandu, she was educated at St Helen’s Convent in Kurseong, India, and St Mary’s in Jawalakhel, before passing the S.L.C. from Kanti Ishwari Rajya Laxmi High School in 1963, and then graduating in Arts from Padmakanya College in 1967.”

In 1970, she married her second cousin, Crown Prince Birendra, in a grand wedding that reportedly cost about 10 million US dollars. After their coronation in 1972, Birendra became king, and she became Queen Consort.

The royal couple had three children - Dipendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, Princess Shruti Rajya Lakshmi Devi Shah and Prince Nirajan Bir Bikram Shah Dev.

According to Nepali Sansar, “Their coronation amidst a resplendent ceremony in the courtyard of the Hanuman Dhoka Palace was witnessed by a huge gathering, which included royals, presidents, ambassadors, government representatives and other dignitaries from across the world. King Birendra was considered to be the living incarnation of Lord Vishnu by Nepalis.”

Queen Aishwarya was fondly called “Bada Maharani” by the people of Nepal. She even became a style icon, with many copying her hairstyle and sarees. The queen was also a talented poet, writing under Chadani Shah. Many of her poems were published under the title 'Aphnai Akash Aphnai Paribesh'. She also composed songs, which were broadcast by Radio Nepal and Nepal Television.

Controversies

However, like many popular people, even her life was surrounded by controversies. A Telegraph article, published on July 4, 2002, claimed that Queen Aishwarya’s strong and outspoken nature drew criticism in Nepal’s male-dominated society. “Queen Aishwarya became the target of some of the most virulent attacks and came to be regarded by Nepalis as a Lady Macbeth figure. She was once rumoured to have attempted a palace coup by hurling a teapot at the King, and it had been recently suggested that her envy of the Crown Prince’s intended bride had led to a family rift.” The article went on to add, “Many of the stories about her were conjectural; nevertheless, she was believed to have amassed a sizeable fortune in a numbered Swiss bank account. Many Nepalese assumed that most foreign aid was siphoned off into royal accounts,” the article noted. 

Tragedy that changed everything

On 1 June 2001, a tragedy hit Nepal when Crown Prince Dipendra opened fire at a family dinner in the royal palace, killing 14 relatives, including King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, and their children. He then shot himself and stayed in a coma for three days before dying. This royal massacre changed Nepal’s history forever.

Also read: What's the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings decided? Know here

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
