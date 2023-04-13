Search icon
Nepal man’s epic dance to O Saki Saki impresses Nora Fatehi, viral video

The internet is obsessed with this video of a man showing off his insane dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

New Delhi: Viral videos of engaging and entertaining dance performances are not uncommon on social media. Dance videos immediately capture people's attention, whether it's a well-planned, choreographed routine or an unplanned performance. Now a video of a Nepali man grooving to Nora Fatehi's ‘O Saki Saki’ is taking the internet by storm! . The internet is obsessed with this video of a man showing off his insane dance moves. It was posted by the Instagram account Everything About Nepal and has garnered around 32 million views. 

Despite not appearing to be a trained dancer, the Nepalese man can be seen dancing with tremendous passion and excitement in the video. The song is from the action-thriller film Batla House, which was released in 2019. Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar, and B Praak sung the song. Tanishk Bagchi recreated and wrote it. Vishal-Shekhar composed the peppy track.

The video has received over 31.8 million views and over 2.5 million likes since it was shared on February 24. The video has also gotten countless responses, including one from Nora Fatehi, who left love-struck emojis in the comments section.


People's reactions to the video were as follows:
"This is the sweetest thing on the Internet today!" exclaimed one user, waving a heart emoticon. "Sir, you made me feel like age is just a number," said another. "Many people throughout the world are inspired by your zeal. May God bless you."  a third said. 
 "Woohhooo the dance we needed,"wrote a fourth. "It is so cool" said a fifth. A sixth user said, "Killed it."

 

