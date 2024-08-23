Twitter
Viral

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

Recently, Neeraj Chopra participated in the Lausanne Diamond League and achieved a season-best performance of 89.49 metres. He secured Second position in the competition.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?
India’s champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won a silver medal at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024. This was within two weeks after Chopra clinched a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics when he was beaten by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who threw 92. 97 meters.

Neeraj Chopra, who has been struggling with a groin injury, surprised many by choosing to continue with the season rather than undergo surgery immediately. Chopra was up against serious competition in the Lausanne Diamond League, but he came out with a season best throw of 89.49 m to clinch the silver medal.

In his journey to the podium, Chopra was not to be spared of his fair share of struggles. He started with throws of 82.10 meters, 83.21 meters, 83.13 meters, and 82.34 meters, which proved to be unsatisfactory for him. But he had spared the best for the last two shots and got an 85.58 meters on his fifth throw and an incredible 89. 49 meters in his last trial.

The Olympic champion from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, was also not present in the Lausanne Diamond League. This is the first time Nadeem has failed to compete in a meet where both he and Chopra were due to converge since he won his gold at the Paris Olympics.

Nadeem’s disappearance has raised eyebrows; to date, there is no known cause for his absence. However, he may be suffering from an injury that he got during the Olympics and has also been occupied with many felicitations in Pakistan

This was the first tournament after Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics, but he did not take part in this tournament.

In fact, Neeraj Chopra also clinched the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and, during that time, he was also not involved in any other competitions, rather took a long break from competing.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
