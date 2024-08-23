Twitter
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

Meet IAS officer who failed in school exams, but cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22, secured AIR...

Big boost for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah set to return to action in this series

'We beat Travis Head's bat 15 times': Rahul Dravid draws luck factor between ODI World Cup loss and T20 WC win

Viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Manu Bhaker: Who is richer?

Chopra’s higher net worth, supported by his endorsement deals and a lavish lifestyle, positions him as the richer of the two. Meanwhile, Bhaker’s growing profile suggests a bright future

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra vs Manu Bhaker: Who is richer?
Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker
In the world of sports, medals aren’t the only measure of success. As the debate heats up over who is richer, Neeraj Chopra or Manu Bhaker, let’s dive into their financial worlds to uncover the true extent of their wealth.

Neeraj Chopra, the celebrated javelin thrower, is a name that resonates beyond the sports arena. His spectacular achievement of winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics has solidified his status as a prominent sports figure. However, his financial portfolio tells a story of its own. With a net worth estimated at around ₹37 crore, Chopra’s wealth is bolstered by lucrative endorsements. As the brand ambassador for numerous high-profile companies, his financial success mirrors his athletic prowess. His collection of luxury cars further highlights his affluent lifestyle, a stark contrast to his competitor's assets.

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker, the young shooting star, made headlines by securing India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics—a bronze in her case. Despite her remarkable achievement and increasing fame, Bhaker’s net worth is reported to be approximately ₹12 crore. Her assets include a more modest collection of cars compared to Chopra, reflecting a different financial trajectory. 

Though both athletes have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields, their financial standings tell different stories. Chopra’s higher net worth, supported by his endorsement deals and a lavish lifestyle, positions him as the richer of the two. Meanwhile, Bhaker’s growing profile suggests a bright future, but currently, she remains behind Chopra in terms of wealth.

As the debate on who holds the title of the wealthiest sports star between these two Olympic heroes continues, one thing is clear: both have made significant contributions to Indian sports and continue to inspire with their achievements.

