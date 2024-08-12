Neeraj Chopra's net worth is Rs 37 crore, gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's net worth is just Rs...

Both athletes have become national icons, inspiring many with their achievements on the global stage

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem recently made headlines by winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. This victory has brought him widespread recognition and significant financial rewards. Within hours of his gold medal win, Arshad received several prizes and awards. The Chief Minister of Pakistan Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, announced a cash prize of PKR 10 crore for Arshad. Additionally, Karachi's mayor, Murtaza Wahab, awarded him PKR 50 million. Mayor Wahab also revealed plans to establish a sports academy in Karachi named after Arshad Nadeem.

These rewards could boost Arshad Nadeem’s net worth. Currently his net worth is estimated to be less than Rs 1 crore. But, his recent achievements are likely to increase this figure further.

Meanwhile, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also had a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a silver medal with a throw of 89.45 metres. Neeraj Chopra's estimated net worth stands at approximately Rs 37 crore (around $4.5 million), according to reports. His earnings come from international competitions, endorsements, and his role as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army.

In addition to his financial success, Neeraj Chopra owns a three-storey bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, near Panipat.

