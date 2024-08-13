Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim, ‘she is too…’

India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra was on Monday spotted with shooter Manu Bhaker and her mother in Paris and the video of the trio has now gone viral on social media. Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker and her mother were seen together at an event after the conclusion of Olympic Games in Paris. The video went viral on social media with netizens suggesting that Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker may marry in the future. Now, Manu Bhaker’s father has broken his silence over the speculations stressing that the ace pistol shooter is too young to even think of marriage.

In the viral videos, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker’s mother can be seen talking to each other. Talking about this, Manu’s father Ram Kishan said that Manu's mother loves Neeraj a lot and considers him as her son. "Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son," he said.

Meanwhile, Neeraj's uncle said that Neeraj Chopra’s marriage will not be a close affair and the whole world will know about his wedding. "Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know," he remarked.

Manu and Neeraj both performed well in the Paris Games and were the star performers for India in the recently concluded Olympics. Manu created history by winning two bronze medals in shooting, while Neeraj Chopra returned home with Silver medal in javelin.