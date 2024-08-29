Twitter
Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat: How much did brand value of star athletes jump after Paris Olympics?

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat: How much did brand value of star athletes jump after Paris Olympics?

Their success is not solely defined by their sporting achievements but also by the brand values they embody

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat: How much did brand value of star athletes jump after Paris Olympics?
Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra & Vinesh Phogat
It wasn't just the medals that elevated them—it was something far more compelling. What lies behind the meteoric rise of Vinesh Phogat, Manu Bhaker, and Neeraj Chopra?

Vinesh Phogat, Manu Bhaker, and Neeraj Chopra, three exceptional athletes from Haryana, have not only dominated their sports but also become some of India's most sought-after brand ambassadors. Their success is not solely defined by their sporting achievements but also by the brand values they embody.

Born on August 25, 1994, in Balali, Haryana, Vinesh Phogat's journey is of grit and unwavering resolve. Her comeback from a career-threatening injury at the 2016 Rio Olympics to clinch gold at the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games has made her a beacon of perseverance. Her story has inspired many, leading brands like Tata Motors and JSW Sports to recognize her potential. As reported by ETimes, Vinesh’s endorsement fees have surged from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore per deal, reflecting her growing brand value.

Manu Bhaker, born on February 18, 2002, in Jhajjar, Haryana, epitomises youthful brilliance. At just 16, she made headlines by winning gold at the 2018 ISSF World Cup, becoming one of India’s youngest shooting sensations. Her consistent performance at the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics has made her a favourite among brands like Adidas and Thums Up, particularly those targeting younger audiences. Manu’s endorsement value has soared to ₹1.5 crore per deal, showcasing her strong marketability.

Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of Indian athletics, was born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra, Haryana. His historic gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, followed by a silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has cemented his status as a national hero. As reported by ETimes, Neeraj’s brand value has skyrocketed to an astonishing ₹330 crore, making him one of the highest-valued non-cricket sports stars in India, with endorsements from global giants like Nike and BYJU’S.
 
The Paris 2024 Olympics proved to be a pivotal moment for these athletes. Vinesh Phogat, despite her disqualification, saw her resilience and determination translate into increased endorsement fees. Manu Bhaker’s historic double bronze win further solidified her appeal, while Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal reinforced his position as a top-tier athlete.

 

