Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan

It's been nearly three weeks since the Paris 2024 Olympics concluded, but the rewards for Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan a gold medal in javelin throw, haven't stopped pouring in. Recently, he was honored at Pakistan's Presidential Palace, where the Olympic star was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian honour. On August 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced that Arshad would receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

The award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, where Pakistan's President, Asif Ali Zardari, presented Arshad Nadeem with the prestigious award. It is worth recalling that Arshad not only won the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, but he also broke the Olympic record in javelin throw. With this victory, he ended Pakistan's nearly four-decade-long drought of Olympic gold medals.

Showers of gifts have been pouring in Since Arshad Nadeem’s historic win on August 8, he has been showered with numerous gifts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even hosted a celebratory dinner in his honor at the Prime Minister’s residence and announced a cash prize of 150 million Pakistani rupees for his gold medal achievement.

In preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Prime Minister also announced the opening of a training center named after Arshad Nadeem inside Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. Arshad's good fortune didn’t end there—Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gifted him 100 million Pakistani rupees and a Honda Civic car.