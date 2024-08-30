Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

5 flowers that look like bird

5 flowers that look like bird

7 most expensive wines in India

7 most expensive wines in India

5 air purifying indoor plants

5 air purifying indoor plants

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

'If I wore a skirt, he’d...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

'If I wore a skirt, he’d...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

HomeViral

Viral

Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan

The award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, where Pakistan's President, Asif Ali Zardari, presented Arshad Nadeem with the prestigious award.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It's been nearly three weeks since the Paris 2024 Olympics concluded, but the rewards for Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan a gold medal in javelin throw, haven't stopped pouring in. Recently, he was honored at Pakistan's Presidential Palace, where the Olympic star was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian honour. On August 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced that Arshad would receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

The award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, where Pakistan's President, Asif Ali Zardari, presented Arshad Nadeem with the prestigious award. It is worth recalling that Arshad not only won the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, but he also broke the Olympic record in javelin throw. With this victory, he ended Pakistan's nearly four-decade-long drought of Olympic gold medals.

Showers of gifts have been pouring in Since Arshad Nadeem’s historic win on August 8, he has been showered with numerous gifts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even hosted a celebratory dinner in his honor at the Prime Minister’s residence and announced a cash prize of 150 million Pakistani rupees for his gold medal achievement.

In preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Prime Minister also announced the opening of a training center named after Arshad Nadeem inside Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. Arshad's good fortune didn’t end there—Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gifted him 100 million Pakistani rupees and a Honda Civic car.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Centre approves 3 Railway infrastructure projects, will develop 14 new stations, route covers unconnected areas

Centre approves 3 Railway infrastructure projects, will develop 14 new stations, route covers unconnected areas

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement