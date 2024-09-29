Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

What India imports most from Israel? How trade ties between two nations have grown over years

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

HomeViral

Viral

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

Although Chopra gave his best, it wasn’t enough to win his second consecutive Olympic gold medal

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:45 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently opened up about his performance in the javelin throw final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Although Chopra gave his best, it wasn’t enough to win his second consecutive Olympic gold medal. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem took the gold with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 metres in his second attempt, setting a bar too high for the other athletes. Chopra managed just one valid throw in the second round, securing a silver with an 89.45m effort.

In a recent interview, Neeraj acknowledged that Nadeem's huge second throw put a lot of pressure on him. He explained that his first attempt, though good, was marked as a foul. He struggled to adjust to the new track, which added to the difficulty.

"The first throw greatly impacts the athlete’s mindset. My first attempt was good, but I fouled. The track was new, and I tried to adjust, but I couldn’t," said Chopra during the Mission Olympics 2036 event in Haryana. 

He also admitted that he lost control after Nadeem’s impressive throw, saying, "I was angry and determined, but I missed the technical details."

Despite missing out on defending his gold, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals, having won gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement