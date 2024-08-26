Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

HomeViral

Viral

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

Neeraj Chopra, the celebrated Indian javelin thrower who secured the silver medal at the Paris Olympics, boasts a much more robust financial portfolio.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has recently garnered significant attention after his impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he outperformed India's Neeraj Chopra with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, securing the gold medal. Before this monumental achievement, Arshad Nadeem's total assets were modest, with reports indicating that he owned just a Suzuki car and had total assets of around 8 million PKR (approximately 80 lakh INR).

However, following his gold medal victory, Nadeem's financial situation has transformed dramatically. In addition to the $50,000 prize (approximately 42 lakh INR or 14 million PKR) he received for winning gold, he is set to receive significant rewards from various sources in Pakistan. The Punjab government announced a reward of 100 million PKR, while the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan, pledged an additional 2 million PKR. The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi have jointly promised 50 million PKR, and Sindh's Governor Kamran Tessori will be contributing another 1 million PKR. A media report estimates that, in total, Arshad Nadeem will receive around 154 million PKR in rewards. Additionally, his father-in-law has promised him a buffalo, and a local businessman has offered him an Alto car.

In contrast, Neeraj Chopra, the celebrated Indian javelin thrower who secured the silver medal at the Paris Olympics, boasts a much more robust financial portfolio. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 37 crore, Chopra's wealth is significantly bolstered by endorsements from numerous high-profile companies. As a brand ambassador for several prominent brands, Chopra's financial success mirrors his athletic achievements. His collection of luxury cars and affluent lifestyle starkly contrasts with Arshad Nadeem's previously modest financial standing, highlighting the disparity in their economic backgrounds despite their mutual success in the sport.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow, its price will leave you surprised

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow, its price will leave you surprised

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement