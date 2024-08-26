Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

Neeraj Chopra, the celebrated Indian javelin thrower who secured the silver medal at the Paris Olympics, boasts a much more robust financial portfolio.

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has recently garnered significant attention after his impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he outperformed India's Neeraj Chopra with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, securing the gold medal. Before this monumental achievement, Arshad Nadeem's total assets were modest, with reports indicating that he owned just a Suzuki car and had total assets of around 8 million PKR (approximately 80 lakh INR).

However, following his gold medal victory, Nadeem's financial situation has transformed dramatically. In addition to the $50,000 prize (approximately 42 lakh INR or 14 million PKR) he received for winning gold, he is set to receive significant rewards from various sources in Pakistan. The Punjab government announced a reward of 100 million PKR, while the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan, pledged an additional 2 million PKR. The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi have jointly promised 50 million PKR, and Sindh's Governor Kamran Tessori will be contributing another 1 million PKR. A media report estimates that, in total, Arshad Nadeem will receive around 154 million PKR in rewards. Additionally, his father-in-law has promised him a buffalo, and a local businessman has offered him an Alto car.

In contrast, Neeraj Chopra, the celebrated Indian javelin thrower who secured the silver medal at the Paris Olympics, boasts a much more robust financial portfolio. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 37 crore, Chopra's wealth is significantly bolstered by endorsements from numerous high-profile companies. As a brand ambassador for several prominent brands, Chopra's financial success mirrors his athletic achievements. His collection of luxury cars and affluent lifestyle starkly contrasts with Arshad Nadeem's previously modest financial standing, highlighting the disparity in their economic backgrounds despite their mutual success in the sport.