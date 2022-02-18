'Needs to be included on the periodic table': McDonalds Sprite memes sends Internet into a tizzy

The internet has not ever seen a shortage of memes to itself, new trends get introduced almost every single day. One such new trend has got most of us really curious about it.

The McDonald’s version of the soft drink Sprite has recently caught the attention of Twitter’s meme culture space. A report by ComicBook states that the reason for the drink to go so uniquely viral is simply unclear currently.

the first time someone dropped their mcdonald's sprite pic.twitter.com/NPl11EcEf4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

Many users report that the drink tastes really unique as compared to the other drinks served at the fast-food restaurant. The word about the memes even got to the authorities at McDonald’s and they responded on Twitter by posting one of their own meme takes on the Sprite.

McDonalds Sprite needs to be included on the periodic table February 16, 2022

According to some Twitter users, the Sprite gave them extra energy. While others thought that it was too fizzy.

How your throat feel after taking the first sip of McDonalds sprite pic.twitter.com/5Yoz56IYP0 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 16, 2022

According to McDonald’s management, “McDonald's uses a higher ratio of syrup concentrate to carbonated water so that you get more of the delicious flavour you want. It also amps that sugar content up, making your body crave it more.”