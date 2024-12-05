Self-proclaimed spiritual orator Abhinav Arora is once again on the radar of netizens over his dance in Lord Hanuman's getup.

A viral video, shared on 'X', features Arora performing a dance on 'Sita Ram' in the getup of Lord Hanuman. Dressed in a red attire, Abhinav Arora was seen wearing a garland and 'Mukut'.

I was worried about his mental health. Now I'm worried about mine pic.twitter.com/bssDfBmgUu — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) December 5, 2024

He also painted his mouth in red, imitating the deity's avatar. Moreover, he also held a mace (Gada) to portray himself as Lord Hanuman.

Here's how netizens reacted

Abhinav Arora's dance did not sit well with netizens, who have previously slammed him for "not focussing on education".

"We need smartphones without camera", an user hilariously wrote.

Another user commented, "Oh God ! It’s that same kid! His parents are exploiting him ,they need to be booked ! When he will grow up nd be mature he is going to hate his parents for doing this to him!"