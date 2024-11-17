RJ Lucky Dubguru showcased his mimicry skills by imitating a variety of famous voices.

The internet loves a good laugh, and RJ Lucky Dubguru has delivered it with his latest viral video. The popular Instagram creator stunned fans by singing Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in multiple celebrity voices while casually driving his car. Originally sung by Sonu Nigam, the song took a fun twist as Dubguru imitated voices of famous personalities, making his followers burst into laughter.

In the video, RJ Lucky Dubguru showcased his impressive mimicry skills by switching between different voices effortlessly. He mimicked political figures like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, and Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Javed Akhtar. He also impressed fans with his spot-on renditions of singers like Kumar Sanu, Adnan Sami, Udit Narayan, Bohemia, B. Praak, and even Sonu Nigam himself. His ability to capture each voice perfectly while singing left viewers amazed and entertained.

The reel quickly gained over 3.3 million views on Instagram, with fans filling the comments section with praise and laughter. One user joked, “I need a full album now!” while another highlighted, “Suniel Shetty was epic.” A fan of the Bohemia impression added, “Bohemia is the winner!” The video was dubbed the funniest reel of the day, with comments like, “You nailed it, bhaiya!” and “Incredible talent, awesome guru.”