NCIB's tweet on historical concept of an "Unbroken India" sparks controversy and trolling

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

NCIB's tweet on historical concept of an "Unbroken India" sparks controversy and trolling

NCIB recently tweeted about the historical concept of an "unbroken India," stating that many countries beyond just India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were once a part of this region. These countries include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Tibet, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Iran, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, and Papua New Guinea. This tweet sheds light on the fact that these countries share a common cultural, historical, and geographic background with India.

It is also worth noting that this tweet should be viewed through the lens of historical context. While these countries may have been a part of a larger region in the past, they are now independent sovereign states with their own unique cultures and identities.

NCIB's tweet offers an interesting perspective on the shared history and culture of the region, while also acknowledging the complex and diverse identities of the countries within it.

NCIB's tweet has become the subject of trolling by netizens, take a look at what netizens had to say: 

One of the users asked NCIB to stick to what they do rather than sharing historical facts, “What is the meaning of this tweet of yours? Even if we all knew this, what difference would it make in reality? Do the work of warning people. What was in this history and what was not, leave it to the historians only. Today's awareness will be useful today. it's just a suggestion.”

Another user wrote, “The head of NCIB Head Headquarters also seems to be a disciple of WhatsApp University. There is a devotional atmosphere everywhere, what's the matter...”

One of the users questioned NCIB and asked for the source of information.

One user made a humorous comment, and wrote, “You have forgotten Mars, Moon, Sun, Jupiter, these are also part of Akhand.”

