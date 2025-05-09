The video has reached millions, with over 7.4 million views and thousands of reactions from fans and influencers alike.

A three-year-old girl from Delhi is stealing hearts across the internet with her delightful ‘Get Ready With Me’ (GRWM) video that has now gone viral. The toddler, Akshvi Mathur, was seen getting dressed for a wedding in the most adorable way, leaving netizens gushing over her cuteness and confidence.

In the video, shared on her Instagram page @themini_influencer, Akshvi excitedly showcases her pink lehenga set, complete with a matching blouse, bangles, dupatta, and tiny sandals. Starting off in a frock, she sweetly guides viewers through her outfit change, all with a bright smile and cheerful energy.

The video has reached millions, with over 7.4 million views and thousands of reactions from fans and influencers alike. Viewers couldn’t stop praising the little one, with one user writing, “This girl eats 100 Gen Z influencers in breakfast.” Nykaa’s official handle joined the fun too, commenting, “Somebody put kajal on this cutie taaki nazar na lage.”

Another user humorously added, “Why is this reel 1 hr long?” while someone else simply called her a “cute fashion influencer.” From the outfit to the expressions, everything about Akshvi’s video has left social media obsessed.

Her charming expressions and effortless style quickly captured attention, making her a mini sensation overnight.

