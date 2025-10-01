Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity

After Navratri 2025, conclude Ghatasthapana Kalash and Akhand Jyoti with proper rituals to invite prosperity. Sprinkle Kalash water at home, keep the coin in the cash box, and preserve leftover Jyoti oil for wealth. These practices attract Maa Lakshmi’s blessings and ensure financial gains.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity
    As Shardiya Navratri 2025 comes to an end, devotees begin concluding their nine-day-long worship of Maa Durga. A major part of the rituals includes Ghatasthapana (also known as Kalash Sthapana) and Akhand Jyoti, which are considered highly auspicious symbols of divine energy. The way these sacred items are concluded after Navratri plays a vital role in ensuring peace, prosperity, and financial growth.

    What to do with the Kalash (Ghata) after Navratri?

    1. Kalash Visarjan:

    On the last day (Mahanavami or Vijayadashami), the water from the Kalash is sprinkled around the house for positive energy and protection. Some devotees also pour it into plants, considering it sacred and life-giving.

    2. Coins or precious items kept inside the Kalash:

    If you had placed coins, rice, or betel nuts inside the Kalash during Ghatasthapana, these should be respectfully removed.

    • Keep the coin(s) in your cash box or safe (tijori) to attract wealth.
    • Rice can be mixed with household grains to ensure abundance in food.

    3. Coconut placed on the Kalash:

    The coconut is considered a form of Maa Lakshmi. After puja, it should be either consumed as prasad or kept in the home temple for a few more days before use.

    What to do with the Akhand Jyoti after Navratri?

    1. Extinguishing the lamp:

    The Akhand Jyoti is kept burning throughout the nine days. On the last day, it is not blown out but gently extinguished using a spoon of milk or by placing a flower over it.

    2. For financial gains:

    Dip the leftover oil or ghee from the Akhand Jyoti in a clean cotton cloth and keep it in your cash box. This is believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and steady financial growth. Another method is to light a small diya with the leftover oil on every Friday, dedicated to Maa Lakshmi.

    Special tip for prosperity

    According to tradition, keeping the Kalash coin and a small amount of Navratri Akhand Jyoti oil in your locker or cash box ensures a constant inflow of money and removes financial obstacles.

    After Navratri 2025, performing Kalash Visarjan and concluding the Akhand Jyoti with devotion ensures peace, prosperity, and financial well-being. By carefully preserving the sacred elements, devotees invite Maa Lakshmi’s grace into their home and life.

