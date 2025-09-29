Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami

Kanya Pujan 2025, observed on Ashtami and Navami, honours Goddess Durga’s divine energy through young girls.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami
Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja, is one of the most sacred rituals of Navratri. In 2025, this ritual will be observed on Ashtami, September 30 and Navami, October 1. It is more than just offering food and gifts to little girls; it is about honouring the divine energy, known as Shakti, in its purest and most innocent form.

Why Kanya Pujan is important

According to Hindu tradition, nine young girls between the ages of 2 and 10 are worshipped as the living forms of Navadurga. In some Indian families, a tenth child, a boy representing Bhairava, can also be included.

The rituals include washing their feet, applying kumkum, offering food, and touching their feet for blessings.

When to perform kanya pujan in 2025

Ashtami: Tuesday, September 30

Navami: Wednesday, October 1

Dos for Kanya Pujan

Choose the right day: Pick either Ashtami or Navami as per your family’s tradition.

Invite the little girls to your home: Ideally, nine girls should be invited, but if that is not possible, you can choose five or seven.

Keep the space clean: Perform the puja in a clean and sacred area. Use fresh water in a small bowl or plate and keep a towel ready for each child to wash their feet. Light a diya, offer flowers, rice, and kumkum while reciting a short prayer or mantra.

Serve sattvic food: The traditional menu includes poori, black chana, and halwa. You may also serve fruits or simple sweets.

Give simple gifts: Offer toys, clothes, bangles, or money in a clean envelope.

Involve your own children: If you have children at home, encourage them to help with arrangements. This will teach them respect, humility, and the importance of honouring the divine feminine.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Do not make this mistake during Kanya Pujan, otherwise you will get sin instead of virtue.

Don’ts for Kanya Pujan

  • If the ritual feels like a duty, it loses meaning. Perform it only if you can do it with genuine devotion.
  • Never pressure children or their parents to join. If you perform the ritual with one girl with full sincerity, it is spiritually powerful.
  • Avoid making it a showoff with lavish decorations and expensive gifts. Simplicity and humility are closer to the true essence of Navratri.
  • Cook only as much as required. Food offered as prasad should never be wasted.
  • Before starting the puja, make a sankalp. This could be a prayer for peace, strength, or prosperity in your family.

ALSO READ: Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals to follow

