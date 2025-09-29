Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals

Kumari Puja 2025, celebrated on September 30 and October 1, honours young girls as living forms of Goddess Durga.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 10:17 PM IST

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals
Kumari Puja, also known as Kanya Puja, Kumarika Puja, or Kanjak, is one of the most important rituals of Durga Puja and Navratri. This sacred practice honours the divine feminine energy by worshipping young girls as living forms of Goddess Durga. In 2025, Kumari Puja will be observed on Tuesday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 1, during Durga Ashtami and Navami.

What is Kumari Puja?

The word 'Kumari' refers to young, unmarried girls who are considered the divine symbols of the feminine energy (Shakti). In Hindu traditions, Kumari Puja is performed to honour these girls as direct representations of Goddess Durga.

Shubh muhurat for Ashtami 2025

On Durga Ashtami, September 30, 2025, there are two main auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan:

Morning: 5:00 AM to 6:12 AM

Forenoon: 10:40 AM to 12:10 PM

Shubh muhurat for Navami 2025

On Maha Navami, October 1, 2025, the auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan are:

Early Morning: 4:53 AM to 5:41 AM

Morning: 8:06 AM to 9:50 AM

Significance of Kumari Puja

During Kanya Puja, girls between the ages of two and ten years are usually chosen for the ritual. It is believed that the blessings received through this puja bring prosperity, happiness, and spiritual protection to the family.

Each age of the girl worshipped has a special significance and is linked to a form of Goddess Durga:

2 years: Kumarika

3 years: Trimurti

4 years: Kalyani

5 years: Rohini

6 years: Kali

7 years: Chandika

8 years: Shambhavi

9 years: Durga

10 years: Bhadra or Subhadra

ALSO READ: Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals to follow

Puja rituals on Kumari Puja in 2025

  • Clean and decorate the area with flowers, lamps, and rangoli. Keep all puja items ready: incense sticks, turmeric, kumkum, and food offerings.
  • Invite young girls into your home respectfully. They are made to sit comfortably, and their feet are gently washed with water, symbolising purity and respect.
  • Place a tilak on each girl’s forehead. This marks them as auspicious and invokes the blessings of Goddess Durga.
  • Recite Durga mantras while offering prayers. This step connects the ritual to the spiritual energy of the Goddess.
  • Traditionally, puri, chana (black gram), and halwa are prepared and served to the girls. You can also add fruits or sweets, depending on preferences. The food is later shared as Prasad.
  • Small tokens of love, such as money, notebooks, bangles, clothes, or toys, are offered to the girls.
  • After serving food and giving gifts, devotees bow before the girls and touch their feet to seek blessings, treating them as true forms of the Goddess.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami

