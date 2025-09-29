Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals

Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here
Kumari Puja 2025, celebrated on September 30 and October 1, honours young girls as living forms of Goddess Durga.
Kumari Puja, also known as Kanya Puja, Kumarika Puja, or Kanjak, is one of the most important rituals of Durga Puja and Navratri. This sacred practice honours the divine feminine energy by worshipping young girls as living forms of Goddess Durga. In 2025, Kumari Puja will be observed on Tuesday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 1, during Durga Ashtami and Navami.
The word 'Kumari' refers to young, unmarried girls who are considered the divine symbols of the feminine energy (Shakti). In Hindu traditions, Kumari Puja is performed to honour these girls as direct representations of Goddess Durga.
On Durga Ashtami, September 30, 2025, there are two main auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan:
Morning: 5:00 AM to 6:12 AM
Forenoon: 10:40 AM to 12:10 PM
On Maha Navami, October 1, 2025, the auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan are:
Early Morning: 4:53 AM to 5:41 AM
Morning: 8:06 AM to 9:50 AM
During Kanya Puja, girls between the ages of two and ten years are usually chosen for the ritual. It is believed that the blessings received through this puja bring prosperity, happiness, and spiritual protection to the family.
Each age of the girl worshipped has a special significance and is linked to a form of Goddess Durga:
2 years: Kumarika
3 years: Trimurti
4 years: Kalyani
5 years: Rohini
6 years: Kali
7 years: Chandika
8 years: Shambhavi
9 years: Durga
10 years: Bhadra or Subhadra
