VIRAL

Navratri 2025: How garba started? Know its link to girl’s first menstruation

It is a type of Indian dance performed primarily during festivals and other special occasions in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

Navratri 2025: How garba started? Know its link to girl’s first menstruation
The Navratri festival is also known as Durga Puja, Makarotsav, and others. In Gujarat, it is not only associated with traditions, rituals, and spirituality, but also a unique spectacle. During Navratri, a different form of Goddess Durga or Shakti is worshipped. Garba is a dance form, both a religious and social event, that originated in Gujarat, India, and is performed during Navratri. Let's take a look at the history and significance of Garba.

About Garba

It is a type of Indian dance performed primarily during festivals and other special occasions in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is also called Garba, or singularly Garbo.

This dance style is based on a circular pattern and is characterised by sweeping movements from side to side. Garba performances traditionally include singing and musical accompaniment by various metallic idiophones, such as the dhol and the similar but smaller dholak, claps, and cymbals.

Garba: History

Garba originates from the Sanskrit word garbha, meaning womb. Traditionally, in Gujarat, this dance symbolises a girl's first menstruation and her impending marriage. It is also performed during the nine-day Navratri festival, which is celebrated annually in the month of Ashwin (September or October). On some occasions, men also participate, but the main performers of Garba are women.

During Garba, performers circle an idol of Goddess Durga, an illuminated earthen pot, or a vessel filled with water. The dance begins slowly and gradually picks up speed.

Garba: Significance

Garba dance celebrates fertility, honours womanhood, and pays respect to all nine forms of the Mother Goddess.

Garba performances have spread beyond Gujarat and have become popular not only in various parts of India but also among Hindu communities around the world. Some folk dances, such as Garba, are also seen in many parts of India, especially in Tamil Nadu in the southeast and Gujarat's northeastern neighbour, Rajasthan.

