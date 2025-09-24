Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss

Delhi-NCR is all set for Navratri 2025 with vibrant garba and dandiya nights, from authentic folk celebrations to Bollywood-style fusions.

Navratri 2025 celebrations in Delhi-NCR are filled with excitement! With vibrant garba and dandiya events, dazzling outfits, folk beats, Bollywood glamour, and energetic dance floors. This year’s festivities promise to be bigger and more colourful than ever. Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting events you can't miss.

Global Garba Festival 2025: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: September 26–28, 6 PM onwards

If you want an authentic experience, with live garba and folk music led by singer Geeta Jhala, plus performances by Salim-Sulaiman and Anwar Khan Manganiyar. Additionally, handloom stalls, Gujarati food, and cultural showcases, and it’s a complete heritage celebration.

Dandiya n ight: PSOI Club, Chanakyapuri

When: September 27, 7 PM onwards

This event promises a thrilling fusion of Hiten Panwar’s live high-energy DJ beats. Expect food stalls, stylish décor, and even a fashion exhibition.

Pure Love Dandiya Party: The LaLiT , Barakhamba

When: September 27, 6 PM onwards

This dandiya night blends inclusivity with festive fun. With drag performances, cocktails, delicious food, and a vibrant crowd, this one celebrates both Navratri traditions and the spirit of pride.

Raas Utsav: Golden Crown, Rohini

When: September 28, 5 PM onwards

This event combines traditional songs with modern community vibes. Expect stalls run by homemakers, and a Gujarati community-driven atmosphere with plenty of energy.

Garba Night: Surya Palace, Dwarka

When: October 1, 6 PM onwards

Enjoy an interactive folk experience with choreographer Rahul Kumar will lead garba challenges alongside dhol sets. There will also be best-dressed contests and a spread of regional snacks for families and first-timers.

Disco Dandiya: Radisson Blu, Dwarka

When: October 1, 7 PM onwards

Organised by women, the celebration is all about safety and style. With live bands, DJs, and contests like Dandiya Queen and Best Jodi, it creates a festive and secure space.

Dandiya Night: Noida Haat , Sector 33A

When: September 27, 6 PM onwards

Step into carnival vibes with live music, DJs, contests, food stalls, and colourful fair-like décor. Traditional outfits are not mandatory, making it open and fun for everyone.

Dandiya Raas Utsav: M3M, Gurugram

When: September 26–28, 5 PM onwards

This charity event blends glamour with music. With Shibani Kashyap and DJ Suketu headlining, plus flea markets, kids’ zones, and nonstop beats, it’s a complete family-friendly celebration.

Dandiya Dhamaal 2025: Noida Expo Centre

When: September 27–28, 5 PM onwards

Get ready for a mega event with celebrity-style ramps, DJs, dhol, selfie booths, and even a fashion show featuring influencers.

The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0: NSIC Grounds, Okhla

When: September 27–28, 2 PM onwards

This community festival promises powerful performances by Noor Chahal, Kaafila band, and DJ Virus.

