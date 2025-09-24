Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final
Delhi-NCR is all set for Navratri 2025 with vibrant garba and dandiya nights, from authentic folk celebrations to Bollywood-style fusions.
Navratri 2025 celebrations in Delhi-NCR are filled with excitement! With vibrant garba and dandiya events, dazzling outfits, folk beats, Bollywood glamour, and energetic dance floors. This year’s festivities promise to be bigger and more colourful than ever. Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting events you can't miss.
When: September 26–28, 6 PM onwards
If you want an authentic experience, with live garba and folk music led by singer Geeta Jhala, plus performances by Salim-Sulaiman and Anwar Khan Manganiyar. Additionally, handloom stalls, Gujarati food, and cultural showcases, and it’s a complete heritage celebration.
When: September 27, 7 PM onwards
This event promises a thrilling fusion of Hiten Panwar’s live high-energy DJ beats. Expect food stalls, stylish décor, and even a fashion exhibition.
When: September 27, 6 PM onwards
This dandiya night blends inclusivity with festive fun. With drag performances, cocktails, delicious food, and a vibrant crowd, this one celebrates both Navratri traditions and the spirit of pride.
When: September 28, 5 PM onwards
This event combines traditional songs with modern community vibes. Expect stalls run by homemakers, and a Gujarati community-driven atmosphere with plenty of energy.
When: October 1, 6 PM onwards
Enjoy an interactive folk experience with choreographer Rahul Kumar will lead garba challenges alongside dhol sets. There will also be best-dressed contests and a spread of regional snacks for families and first-timers.
When: October 1, 7 PM onwards
Organised by women, the celebration is all about safety and style. With live bands, DJs, and contests like Dandiya Queen and Best Jodi, it creates a festive and secure space.
When: September 27, 6 PM onwards
Step into carnival vibes with live music, DJs, contests, food stalls, and colourful fair-like décor. Traditional outfits are not mandatory, making it open and fun for everyone.
When: September 26–28, 5 PM onwards
This charity event blends glamour with music. With Shibani Kashyap and DJ Suketu headlining, plus flea markets, kids’ zones, and nonstop beats, it’s a complete family-friendly celebration.
When: September 27–28, 5 PM onwards
Get ready for a mega event with celebrity-style ramps, DJs, dhol, selfie booths, and even a fashion show featuring influencers.
When: September 27–28, 2 PM onwards
This community festival promises powerful performances by Noor Chahal, Kaafila band, and DJ Virus.
