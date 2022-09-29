Navratri 2022: Women perform Garba inside the Mumbai local train gets viral

A group of women performed Garba in Mumbai local train

Navratri is undoubtedly one of the most awaited and loved festivals in India. And this gets proved by a video that is getting viral on the internet, where a group of women is doing Garba inside the Mumbai local train.

The video was shared by the Twitter page Mumbai Railway Users, showing the group of women dancing and clapping inside the local train.

Now in yesterday's 10.02 am #AClocal from Kalyan.

FUN HAS NO LIMIT. pic.twitter.com/Hruzxwbeqr — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) September 28, 2022

The clip was shared on Wednesday, and since then it has already been viewed by 1.75 lakh people on Twitter. Twitter users are delighted by the Garba performance on the Mumbai local train. Many users have shared their thoughts about the clip.

Navratri is a 9-day long festival that marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The grand festival has already begun on September 26 and will end on October 5 with Dussehra.