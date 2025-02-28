The Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. It will be Mumbai's second airport, aiming to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)

Mumbai’s long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to be inaugurated on April 17, 2025, alongside the Noida International Airport, according to an ET Now report. This marks a major milestone in improving air travel for Mumbai’s frequent flyers.

The airport achieved a key breakthrough on December 29, 2024, when an IndiGo A320 aircraft successfully landed on its newly constructed 08/26 runway. This test flight, from Mumbai Airport to NMIA, confirmed the airport's readiness for operations.

Following the successful test landing, Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal announced that domestic flights from NMIA will begin in late May 2025, while international flights will start in July 2025. After the grand opening in April, a four-week security and operational review will take place before flights officially commence.

Location and ownership

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. It will be Mumbai's second airport, aiming to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The project is managed by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, with ownership shared between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) (74%) and CIDCO (26%), which is also the project’s Concessioning Authority.

Future expansion

Initially, NMIA will handle 8–10 million passengers annually, with plans to expand its capacity to 20 million passengers by December 2025. The airport will start with a single runway, but a second parallel runway is planned, making it the first of its kind in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to report.

Once fully operational, NMIA will significantly reduce air traffic pressure on CSMIA and cater to the growing demands of travelers in the region.