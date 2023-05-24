Navapur Railway Station: Station which is separated by states, united by Indian Railways

screengrab

New Delhi: Indian Railways are the primary mode of freight and passenger transportation in India. While some train stations are noted for their beauty or length of platform, others have some distinguishing features. For example, the Navapur railway station is in Maharashtra's Nandurbar District. It does not, however, belong to any single state. This station is divided into two halves. The first section is in Gujarat, and the second part is in Maharashtra.

There is also a story behind the division of Navapur railway station into two states; in fact, when this station was created, Maharashtra and Gujarat were not divided; nevertheless, when Mumbai province was divided on May 1, 1961, it was divided into two states, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Navapur station was located between the two states at the partition and has had a varied identity since then. This station also has a bench, half of which is in Maharashtra and the other half in Gujarat. Those sitting on this bench must be aware of the state in which they are sitting; a selfie station has been established at this station, and people come from far and wide to take photos.

Earlier, Indian Railways' official Twitter handle also shared an image of this station. Take a look here:

Did You Know?



Navapur Railway Station of Western Railway is a unique station located on the border of Maharashtra & Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/xdXNYf24Gx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 25, 2022



The station is approximately 800 metres long, with the remaining half in Gujarat being 500 metres. It makes announcements in four different languages: English, Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi.

While the Navapur Railway Station's police station and ticket counter are in Maharashtra, the station master's office and other facilities are in Gujarat's Tapi district.

Another unusual feature of this station is its approach to law enforcement. Alcohol is illegal in Gujarat, and pan masala and gutka are prohibited in Maharashtra, and the station reflects this.