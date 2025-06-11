According to historians, 12 tribes used to rule here traditionally, the effect of which is also visible on the flag of the country. The main source of income for the people here is forest mining.

There are hundreds of countries in the world, which are famous for different things. Some countries are known for low population, while some countries are covered in snow. Some countries are highly developed, while some countries are famous for their people. Every country has its own rules and laws, which are followed by the citizens there. In this article, we are going to write about a country that does not have any capital.

Generally, any state or country has a capital, from where all kinds of administrative work is done. The important government offices of that country or that state also operate in its capital, but there's a country that does not have a capital. Often, such questions are asked in competitive examinations. At the same time, the answer to this is also known in terms of general knowledge.

The name of this country is Nauru. It is a country made up of small and big islands, which is also called the world's second smallest country. It is located in the Micronesia, a subregion of Oceania located in the western Pacific Ocean, which is also known as Nauru. This country spreads over 21 square kilometers and is the only country in the world that has no capital till now.

According to historians, 12 tribes used to rule here traditionally, the effect of which is also visible on the flag of the country. The main source of income for the people here is forest mining. However, now the people here make a living by producing coconuts. The population here is very less. Despite this, Nauru participates in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. The national currency of this country is the Australian Dollar, and the main city is Yaren. Despite this, officially this city does not have the status of the country's capital.

There are coral reefs and white sandy beaches, which are a center of attraction for tourists.