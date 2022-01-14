Naughty Dulha! Impatient groom video calls bride to see her before wedding - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on social media which shows an impatient groom video-calling his bride to see her before the wedding.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the bride can be seen holding her phone up during a video call with the groom so that he would not be able to see her before the wedding. The bride wants to give a surprise to her groom and wants him to see her only when she is ready.

In the video, the groom can continuously be seen requesting his bride to show her face, however, the bride can be seen refusing to do so and holding the phone in a way that only the ceiling is visible.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called 'Wedlook Magazine'. It was captioned as, "When the groom just cannot wait to see his bride."

So far, the video has more than 84,000 views on it and 1,400 likes. One user has also commented on the video saying, "It's so cute," along with heart eyes and red heart emoji.