National Space Day 2024: With universal dockings, five modules and more, India set to have its own space station by...

The ISRO has released an official video of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station -BAS, marking the occasion of National Space Day.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 01:13 PM IST

Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Image/ISRO)
As the country celebrates its first ever National Space day, marking a year of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an official video of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station- BAS (Indian Space Station). 

The Indian Space station is planned for 2035, with the aim of landing an Indian astronaut on moon by 2040. 

Accoding to the ISRO, the weight of the Indian space station will be around 52 tonnes. It will be 27 meters long i.e., 88.58 feet and 20 meters wide i.e., 65.61 feet. India's space station will generally house three to four astronauts, but if required, it will be able to house a maximum of six astronauts.

 

 

The Indian Space station is likely to be launched by 2035, according to the space oraganisation. 

Moreover, a new type of universal docking and berthing system will be installed in this space station. So that if needed, spacecraft from other countries can connect with it. There will be roll out solar array (ROSA) which can be folded when needed in order to protect it from colliding with space debris.

In additon, the Indian space station will have five modules. The first base module will be 3.8 meter diameter and 8 meter long, weighing 9186 kg. After this there will be core module which will be 3.8 meters in diameter and 9.25 meters long, weighing 10,033 kg. Both of them will be launched from LVM-3 rocket.

The science module will be 3.8 meters in diameter and 9.25 meters long, weighing 10896 kg. The lab module will have the same diameter and length. But the weight will be 10646 kg. The CBM module will also be of similar diameter and length but its weight will be 10969 kg.

All three will be launched with the LVM3-SC rocket.

National Space Day

On August 23, 2023, India created history when the Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon, becoming the 4th country to accomplish this feat and the 1st to land on the lunar South Pole. In recognition of the achivement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 23 would be celebrated as National Space Day. 

 

