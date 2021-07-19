National Animal vs National Bird: Tiger attacks peacock in viral video - Watch what happened next

The viral generation and the meme factory have taken a liking to awesome videos of encounters from the animal kingdom. One such video that recently emerged shows an encounter that pits India’s two revered national symbols of fauna, the tiger and the peacock against each other.

In the viral video, an unsuspecting peacock mistakenly wakes up a tiger sleeping nearby. Angry and irritated at being disturbed during his siesta, the big cat suddenly attacks the peacock.

The tiger is seen woken up from his deep sleep by a peacock singing at the top of its voice nearby. The predator hides behind the bushes, camouflaging itself as it gears up to attack the beautiful bird.

As soon as the tiger finds an opening, it plunges itself forward and flings its claws at the peacock. While the bird is no match for the ferocious cat, alertness comes to its rescue. Now that’s called a near escape.

Watch the video here:

The video has been a hit with netizens who have been commenting on the terrific encounter and some even expressed awe at the luck of the peacock in being able to rescue itself from becoming the feast of the king of the jungle. The video was uploaded to YouTube by the channel Indian Beekeepers. The viral video has more than 90,000 views.