Natasa Stankovic recently shared a sweet dance video with her son, Agastya, on Instagram. The mother-son duo danced to the classic song ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor, enjoying a fun moment together in what looked like Agastya’s room.

Wearing a stylish black outfit, Natasa danced with excitement and energy. She sang along to the song, especially the words “I’ve got my life to live,” showing a strong and positive message. Agastya happily joined in, jumping and twirling beside her. She captioned the video, “Teach your kids to dance through life #bepresentinthemoment,” encouraging her followers to enjoy every moment.

Her post came at a time when rumours about Hardik Pandya’s romance with British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia are growing. Fans started talking after Jasmin was seen at the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. The rumours became stronger when people noticed that Hardik and Jasmin had shared similar vacation photos from Mykonos, Greece, leading to speculation that they were there together after Hardik’s divorce.

Hardik and Natasa ended their four-year marriage in July 2024. In a joint social media post, they confirmed their separation, saying they had tried to make things work but decided to part ways peacefully. They thanked each other for their time together and promised to co-parent their son, Agastya, with love and support.

While Hardik remains in the news for his cricket career and personal life rumours, Natasa is focusing on staying positive. Her latest video shows her enjoying life and being a loving mother. As fans wait for any updates on Hardik’s rumoured relationship, Natasa continues to spread positivity on social media.

