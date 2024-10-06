Twitter
Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts

Natasa Stankovic looks stunning in the poster of the song, whose teaser will be out tomorrow on PlayDMF’s YouTube channel.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts
Months after parting ways with her Indian cricketer husband Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic is now ready to focus on her professional career. Natasa Stankovic went back to her homeland following her separation four years after the marriage. Natasa Stankovic took her Instagram handle and posted a poster of her upcoming song with Preetinder, Tere Karke.

The Serbian model looks stunning in the poster of the song, whose teaser will be out tomorrow on PlayDMF’s YouTube channel. Natasa posted the picture with the caption, “Get ready to groove to the beat of #TereKrke”

Stankovic’s recent post caught the eye of Hardik Pandya’s brother, Kunal Pandya, who responded with a heart emoji. Her fans also reacted and commented on her dedication to her work after her divorce. One fan said, “She’s working for her kid now!! Strong lady.” Another complimented her look on the poster and wrote, “Mother is mothering.” A third fan of the model noted, “Best of luck, Natasa. Glad to see you back in the industry.”

A source earlier told Pinkvilla about Natasa’s upcoming project and shared, “Natasa wants to put all her focus now on her work, and that is the reason for her return to India. She was recently spotted shooting for a dance number in Chandigarh and this will mark her first project after her separation from Hardik. She is being very selective about her work now and is giving it her all to make this one of the most amazing dance numbers to have come out in recent times.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
