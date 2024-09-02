Twitter
J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

Suraj Nangia firmly leads Nangia Group into its next frontier: NangiaNXT and Healthcare Consulting

7 largest butterflies in the world

8 ancient animals that are still alive

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Viral

NASA warns about asteroid size of 2 football fields to make close approach to Earth but the good news...

NASA keeps a database of the trajectories of near-Earth objects (NEOs) and tracks them continuously.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

NASA warns about asteroid size of 2 football fields to make close approach to Earth but the good news...
(Image source: File image)
On September 15, an asteroid the size of two football fields will approach Earth closely. Asteroids are fragments of rock that remain after the solar system formed 4.6 billion years ago.

This month, an asteroid roughly the size of two football fields is expected to pass close to Earth. The New York Post reports that on September 15, the 720-foot-wide asteroid known as 2024 ON will pass approximately 620,000 miles from Earth. Even though it appears far, this distance is actually very close in terms of astronomy—it is only 2.6 times the distance between our planet and the Moon. But it doesn't represent a threat to Earth.

The Virtual Telescope Project stated that an analogous close approach occurs once every ten years on average. For those who enjoy astronomy, the asteroid, which is visible from the northern hemisphere, will present a unique and breathtaking sight. On September 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET, skywatchers can follow its approach via the Virtual Telescope live feed. It can also be seen with the aid of telescopes or even powerful binoculars under clear skies. Astronomers have a unique and priceless opportunity to gather vital information about the composition, velocity, rotation period, and orbital path of asteroid 2024 ON during its flyby. This data is essential for improving Near-Earth Object (NEO) prediction models and clarifying the intricate dynamics of our solar system. 
 
 As per NASA, asteroids are fragments of rock that remain after the formation of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago. Asteroids differ in size and form from one another. No two asteroids are same because they form in different places and at different distances from the sun. The majority of asteroids are composed of various rocks, but some also contain metals like iron and nickel or clays.
 
NASA keeps a database of the trajectories of near-Earth objects (NEOs) and tracks them continuously. Potentially hazardous asteroids are defined as those with a diameter of more than 150 meters (492 feet) and a distance of less than 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kilometres) from Earth. 

NASA is working on developing asteroid deflection technologies as part of its ongoing efforts to investigate and mitigate potential threats from asteroids. The goal of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is to determine whether it is feasible to change an asteroid's trajectory in space using a kinetic impactor spacecraft.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series

Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

