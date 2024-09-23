Twitter
NASA to send artificial ‘star’ to space soon, here’s all you need to know about new mission

NASA is planning to launch an artificial star to enhance telescope calibration and help solve key cosmic mysteries.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

NASA to send artificial ‘star’ to space soon, here’s all you need to know about new mission
NASA
NASA is embarking on an exciting mission to send an artificial star into space, aimed at helping scientists unlock some of the universe's greatest mysteries. Led by researchers at George Mason University, this innovative project has a budget of $19.5 million and is set to enhance our understanding of stellar brightness and cosmic phenomena.

The mission's primary goal is to calibrate telescopes so that astronomers can more accurately measure the brightness of stars, whether they are nearby or part of distant supernovae in far-off galaxies. This effort is particularly important for addressing key astrophysical questions, such as the speed and acceleration of the universe's expansion.

Named after the late astronomer Arlo Landolt, who made significant contributions to stellar brightness catalogs between the 1970s and 1990s, the mission plans to launch this artificial light source into space by 2029. By emitting a known rate of photons, this artificial star will be monitored alongside actual stars, enabling scientists to create new catalogs of stellar brightness.

The satellite will be equipped with eight lasers designed to shine on ground-based optical telescopes, allowing for more precise observations. While the artificial star will not be visible to the naked eye, it can be detected using a home telescope.

Eliad Peretz, a NASA Goddard mission scientist, highlighted the mission's focus on measuring essential properties that affect astronomical observations. He noted that it could transform our understanding of stars, their temperatures, and the conditions that might make exoplanets habitable.

Orbiting 22,236 miles above Earth, the artificial star will appear as a fixed point in the sky, remaining stationary over the U.S. during its first year in orbit. The satellite's payload is being developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and will be about the size of a breadbox.

Experts believe this mission could lead to significant breakthroughs in understanding stellar evolution, identifying habitable zones around exoplanets, and refining our measurements of dark energy. Ultimately, it may lay the groundwork for exciting future scientific discoveries.

 

