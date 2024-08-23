Twitter
Viral

NASA shares big update on bringing back Sunita Williams from space, says 'they may have...'

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stuck in space since June 6, after their spacecraft met with a series of technical failures.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

NASA shares big update on bringing back Sunita Williams from space, says 'they may have...'
Astronaut Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore (Image credit: X/NASA)
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stuck in space since June 6, following a series of technical issues in their spacecraft. They are hoping to return to the earth soon. 

However, National Aernonautics and Space Administration (NASA) has stated that they may have to spend the next few days in 'uncertainty'. 

"NASA's decision on whether to return Starliner to Earth with astronauts aboard is expected no earlier than August 24 (Saturday) at the conclusion of an agency-level review," NASA said in an official statement. 

What was planned as an eight-day sojourn on the International Space Station (ISS), has turned into an indefinite one for the two astronauts. 

Technical issues in the spacecraft

As the Boeing starliner, launched on June 5, approached the orbiting lab, the spacecraft was met with a series of technical issues such as helium leaks and thrusters. There are 28 thrusters on starliner. The engineers succeeded in bringing four of the five malfunctioning thrusters back online, the concern still revolves around the duo's successful return to the earth. 

Survival in space 

While the unexpected event has raised several concerns, one of the most prominent question is still survival of Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore. However, the officials have claimed that the ISS has sufficient supplies at the ISS to sustain them during this extended stay. 

With six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and a bay window offering a 360-degree view, the living and working space in the station is more spacious than a six-bedroom house. The astronauts have recycled 98% of the water they brought with them including urine and sweat. 

Moreover, the ISS provides the astronauts a range of food similar to that on the earth. It includes fruits, vegetables, pre-cooked meals, desserts, and even condiments like ketchup and mustard. The diet was specially planned as per the requirements of the astronauts. 

 

 

