Viral

NASA’s rover discovers unusual 'Zebra-stripped' rock on...

Adding to the mystery is how Freya Castle ended up at its current location. One hypothesis suggests that the rock tumbled down from higher elevations of the Jezero Crater, perhaps hinting at once-active tectonic or volcanic activity

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

NASA’s rover discovers unusual 'Zebra-stripped' rock on...
A zebra-striped rock in the Jezero Crater, nicknamed ‘Freya Castle'
It wasn’t just another Martian rock. It stood out—striped, strange, and undeniably intriguing. On September 13, 2024, NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered what may be one of its most puzzling findings yet: a zebra-striped rock in the Jezero Crater, nicknamed ‘Freya Castle.’ Scientists are buzzing with speculation—could this unassuming 20cm rock hold the secrets to Mars’ volcanic or metamorphic past?

Perseverance's Mastcam-Z instrument captured the first images of Freya Castle, standing out starkly against Mars' usually barren landscape. The rock’s striking stripes—patterns rarely seen before—immediately raised questions about its origin. Scientists are divided; some propose that the rock may have volcanic origins, perhaps from ancient igneous activity, while others hypothesise metamorphic processes. Both theories, if confirmed, could provide essential clues about Mars' geologic history and possibly even its climate in ancient times.

Adding to the mystery is how Freya Castle ended up at its current location. One hypothesis suggests that the rock tumbled down from higher elevations of the Jezero Crater, perhaps hinting at once-active tectonic or volcanic activity. Perseverance’s scientists are eager to conduct further investigations to understand whether Freya Castle’s unique composition might lead to groundbreaking revelations about the Red Planet’s formation.

This isn’t the first time Perseverance has made such an exciting discovery. Earlier this year, it found ‘Atoko Point,’ a bright, speckled boulder also suspected of volcanic origins. These rocks could provide essential insight into Mars’ wetter, more habitable climate of the past.

