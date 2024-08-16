Twitter
NASA's revelation! Astronaut Sunita Williams to return to Earth without...

NASA faces challenges returning astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth due to spacesuit incompatibility with SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

NASA's revelation! Astronaut Sunita Williams to return to Earth without...
Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams space update: Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have been stuck in space for over two months. NASA has faced challenges in bringing them back to Earth safely due to issues with spacesuit compatibility. Specifically, NASA has revealed that the Boeing spacesuits are not compatible with SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, creating additional risks for the astronauts' return.

According to an official NASA statement, "From a suits standpoint, they are really not interchangeable. You can't use a Boeing suit in a SpaceX vehicle or a SpaceX suit in a Boeing vehicle, so that would not be the plan. If the Starliner undocks and only the Dragon is available, they might have to return unsuited on the Dragon."

NASA is considering getting help from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to solve this problem. However, if the astronauts are to come back in February 2025, NASA will have enough time to send the appropriate spacesuits for their safe return. Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, addressed the situation, saying, "Everybody would like a date, but we have some working dates, and we need to maintain flexibility. Right now, Butch and Suni are well engaged on board the ISS. They are making the best of the time, but I am sure they are eager for a decision just like the rest of us, and when we have that, we will be sure to share that information."

Bowersox also mentioned that NASA is nearing a point where a decision needs to be made, ideally by the last week of August. Despite the delays, NASA is ensuring the well-being of the astronauts by regularly sending supply vehicles with food and other essential items. Extra SpaceX flight suits are scheduled to be sent on the upcoming Crew-9 Dragon mission, which will arrive at the ISS in the coming months. This will help ensure the astronauts are well-equipped before returning.

In the event of an emergency, it is expected that the astronauts might have to return unsuited on the Crew-8 spacecraft. NASA is doing its best to ensure the safe return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore while keeping their health and safety as the top priority.

 

