Twitter
Headlines

'INDIA bloc will fight...': Jharkhand Congress chief as Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' prepares to enter state

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

5 most expensive wedding rings in the world

9 gluten free breakfast dishes

9 times Paresh Rawan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

HomeViral

Viral

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has found water vapor on the exoplanet GJ9827d, twice the size of Earth.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a groundbreaking revelation, astronomers utilizing NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected water vapor on the relatively diminutive exoplanet GJ9827d, approximately twice the diameter of Earth. This discovery suggests the potential existence of a planet with a water-rich atmosphere, as reported by NASA.

Björn Benneke from the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at Université de Montréal expressed the significance of this finding, stating, "This would be the first time that we can directly show through an atmospheric detection that these planets with water-rich atmospheres can actually exist around other stars. This is an important step toward determining the prevalence and diversity of atmospheres on rocky planets."

Co-principal investigator Laura Kreidberg from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy added, "Water on a planet this small is a landmark discovery. It pushes closer than ever to characterizing truly Earth-like worlds."

Despite the impressive findings, astronomers remain uncertain about the composition of the planet's atmosphere. The debate centers on whether the atmosphere is primarily composed of water, possibly a remnant from a primordial hydrogen/helium atmosphere, or if the Hubble Telescope merely measured a small amount of water vapor in a hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

According to NASA, the team is currently considering two possibilities. One scenario suggests that the planet retains a water-laced, hydrogen-rich atmosphere. Alternatively, it may resemble a warmer version of Europa, Jupiter's moon, which boasts a crust containing twice as much water as Earth.

With a scorching temperature of 800 degrees Fahrenheit, akin to Venus, the planet would be inhospitable and steamy if its atmosphere is predominantly composed of water vapor.

The discovery of GJ9827d dates back to 2017 when NASA's Kepler Space Telescope identified the exoplanet. Completing one orbit around a red dwarf star every 6.2 days, GJ9827d is situated in the Pisces constellation, approximately 97 light-years away from Earth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dekh le bhai Chintu': Vicky Jain's mother takes a dig at Samarth Jurel, calls him 'chote log' in viral video

India’s Vibrant Startup Ecosystem Takes Center Stage at Pioneering Silicon 24 Hackathon

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE