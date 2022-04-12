NASA’s Hubble captures image of ‘glittering star factories’, netizens left speechless

NASA’s very own Hubble Space Telescope is the source of some of the most interesting and stunning images of outer space that you can find on the internet. Offering a view of space yet again, Hubble has not captured a photo of beautiful “star factories”.

Sharing a sparkling image on its social media handle, the NASA Hubble telescope posted about a new galaxy, which is a hotbed for the formation of stars in outer space. This galaxy is millions of light-years away from the Earth, Hubble gave us a little sneak peek into its beauty.

Hubble termed this new galaxy as a “star factory”, which is manufacturing billions of star clusters in outer space! This dwarf galaxy is named NGC 1569 and the photo shared by NASA is strewn with sparkling stars and celestial bodies.

While sharing the beautiful snapshot, Hubble wrote, “A glittering galaxy! This Hubble Classic shows a hotbed of vigorous starbirth named NGC 1569. The galaxy's "star factories" are manufacturing bright blue star clusters! NGC 1569 is 7 million light-years away.”

A glittering galaxy



This #HubbleClassic shows a hotbed of vigorous starbirth named NGC 1569. The galaxy's "star factories" are manufacturing bright blue star clusters!



NGC 1569 is ~7 million light-years away: https://t.co/Qs2axkYuKJ pic.twitter.com/5fI02e56Li — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 5, 2022

Explaining more about the image, NASA wrote, “This galaxy had a sudden onset of star birth about 25 million years ago, which subsided about the time the very earliest human ancestors appeared on Earth.”

Further, author Peter Anders from the Gottingen University Galaxy Evolution Group, Germany said, "We are looking straight into the very creation processes of the stars and star clusters in this galaxy. The clusters themselves present us with a fossil record of NGC 1569's intense star formation history."

Hubble has a strong following on social media, with over 7.6 million followers on Twitter. The social media handle of the telescope often shares photos of outer space, educating and spreading more information about the world which lies beyond the Earth.

Netizens were left mesmerised by the photograph shared by NASA, and called the dwarf galaxy “amazing” and “absolutely stunning.” One netizen also wrote “Happy birthday, little stars!”

READ | NASA's latest sonification lets you listen to 5,000 worlds beyond Solar System