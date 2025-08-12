NASA's first-ever Moon rock heist: Meet man, who stole precious rocks worth Rs 1,841,757,120 due to...

In 2002, NASA's intern, along with his girlfriend and another man stole Moon rocks from the agency's vault worth USD 21 million. The heist was pre-planned and with big arrangements to make it successful. However, the intern was jailed for his acts a year later.

NASA’s first and biggest heist took place long back when an intern attempted an impossible feat of stealing lunar rocks worth more than Rs 10 crore. His story is no less than an American Sci-fi comedy, but the end is far from adventurous. What started as a romantic promise ended up in prison. This is what happened and what it led to.

How an intern managed to break into NASA’s high level security?

Former NASA intern Thad Roberts and his accomplices, one of whom being his ex-girlfriend, stole USD 21 million worth of moon rocks from the US space agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. They managed to do so by rewiring security camera, with high-levels of security, used their own badges, wore Neoprene bodysuits to bypass thermal sensors inside the lunar sample vault. When the investigation took place, the FBI reports and court documents suggested that the three thieves stole 17 pounds of moon rocks.

The trio transported the safe using a dolly, and broke it open with a power saw. The agency could not detect the theft for the first few days. But the moment it realised that the samples were missing, it pushed for a multi-agency probe involving FBI. The rocks were kept in a 600-pound safe which had kept lunar rocks from every Apollo mission between 1969 and 1972.

The case took place in July 2002, 23 years back, by Thad Roberts, who was at the time a 25-year-old physics, geology, and geophysics graduate, who had vowed to his girlfriend Tiffany Fowler to “give her the moon.” He attempted the theft with her to impress her and also fulfill their symbolic vow of having “sex on the moon.”

This has been one of the strangest crimes ever committed in NASA's history.

FBI’s investigation

The FBI said that the crime had a dual motive one of which was money. The investigators revealed that Roberts had been in contact with a Belgian purchaser who was supposed to pay between USD 1,000 and USD 5,000 per gram for the precious rocks. However, he became suspicious and contacted US officials. Soon after an undercover sting was arranged, with FBI agents taking the roles of middlemen. Roberts, Fowler, and McWhorter, another co-conspirator helped in arranging the purchaser, were to meet the ‘purchaser’ at an Orlando, Florida, Italian restaurant on July 20, 2002, the 33rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. During the meeting, FBI arrested the three criminals, with Saur being held in Houston the same day.

In 2003, Roberts admitted to conspiring to steal and transport stolen goods. He was also convicted of stealing dinosaur fossils and bones from a Utah museum. Roberts received an 8-year prison sentence but was released in 2008 after serving over 6 years.